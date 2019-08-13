Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco QQQ, where 11,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QQQ, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 2.1%, and Apple is higher by about 4.9%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P 500- Downside Hedged ETF, which lost 500,000 of its units, representing a 37.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PHDG, in morning trading today Invesco is up about 2.7%.
VIDEO: QQQ, PHDG: Big ETF Outflows