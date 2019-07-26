Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco QQQ ( QQQ ), where 7,350,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QQQ, in morning trading today Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is up about 0.4%, and Apple ( AAPL ) is higher by about 0.6%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares ( CHAD
), which lost 1,500,000 of its units, representing a 33.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: QQQ, CHAD: Big ETF Outflows