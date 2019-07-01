Qorvo Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QRVO

In trading on Monday, shares of Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.22, changing hands as high as $72.71 per share. Qorvo Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QRVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QRVO's low point in its 52 week range is $54.735 per share, with $86.496 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $69.88.
