QIAGEN Posts QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel Study Results

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently published the outcomes of a multicenter clinical study highlighting the precision of its QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing solution in the diagnosis of the causes of acute gastroenteritis.

This has been a major step for the company toward offering accurate diagnosis and treatment of gastroenteritis.

Study Results in Details

The study proved that the QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel was highly sensitive (98.2% positive percent agreement, a measure of ability to detect pathogens) and specific (99.9% negative percent agreement, a measure of ability to identify true negative samples). The panel could successfully identify multiple pathogens in nearly one-third of the patient samples that tested positive.

The study also demonstrated the ability of the QIAstat-Dx panel to provide cycle threshold (CT) values and amplification curves. This provides the system an edge in inferring diagnostic findings for gastrointestinal syndromes, which can be distorted by co-infections or false positives in testing. The company noted that other currently-existing syndromic platforms are not equipped to offer these facilities.

Introduced in Europe (in early 2018) and the United States (in mid-2019), the QIAstat-Dx system facilitates swift, cost-efficient and easy-to-use syndromic testing with novel Sample to Insight solutions. The QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel provides differential diagnosis of more than 20 bacterial, viral and parasitic pathogens resulting in gut infections.

Market Prospects

Per Grand View Research , the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market was valued at $51.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to see a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Hence, the study results come at an ideal time.

Recent Developments

Lately, the company has been investing in a few developments pertaining to the QIAstat-Dx system.

In May 2019, QIAGEN announced the U.S. launch of the QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system after attaining 510(k) clearance by the FDA. Specifically, the company launched the multiplex QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel for simultaneous qualitative diagnosis and identification of multiple respiratory viral and bacterial pathogens.

Price Performance

In the past year, the stock has declined 7.6% compared with the broader industry 's fall of 24%.

