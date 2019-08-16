QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

QEP Resources, Inc. ( QEP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased QEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that QEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.76, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QEP was $3.76, representing a -68.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.05 and a 10.91% increase over the 52 week low of $3.39.

QEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). QEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports QEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 291.6%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.