QE failure is investors' top fear: BAML survey

Reuters





By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Credit investors' top fear is the potential failure of quantitative easing to kick-start the economy, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's August survey, which returned the most bearish responses the bank has seen for some time, it said.

Of the investors BAML surveyed, 33% said "quantitative failure" was their biggest fear - the largest reading ever for this answer, analysts said, and up from 13% in July.

Investors' central fret is negative-yielding assets.

Almost US$13trn of global assets are now negative-yielding, according to BAML - up US$1trn since last month.

Around €865bn of corporate bonds carry a negative yield - nearly a third of the sector in Europe - while 13 10-year sovereign bond markets are yielding less than their respective bank policy rates.

European investment-grade investors are expecting gold to be the most popular response to the phenomenon, followed by US Treasuries, BAML said.

High-yield investors are more likely to seek duration, analysts said. Many 10-year government bonds are already trading below their respective central bank policy rates.

"The risk with more extreme monetary policy measures is that it ultimately drives "fearful saving" by households and corporates, rather than the desired "animal spirits"," analysts wrote.

The biggest open question in the euro IG market is whether or not investment-grade credit will be included in the new ECB stimulus package, JP Morgan analysts wrote in a report on Monday.

A recent Reuters report said ECB governors had misgivings about buying more corporate bonds because of the risks they entail.

But despite the headlines, technicals in investment-grade remain strong, with a seasonal slowdown in primary markets, continued inflows into retail funds, and not many other options for getting positive yields in euro fixed income markets, JP Morgan analysts wrote.

The average investment-grade bond spread was at 71.66bp on Friday, 8bp wider than the week prior, according to iBoxx data.