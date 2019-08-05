QDF (QDF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the QDF ETF (Symbol: QDF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.01, changing hands as low as $43.59 per share. QDF shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QDF's low point in its 52 week range is $37.29 per share, with $48.14 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.59.
