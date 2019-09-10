Qatar's commercial bank to raise $600-700 mln in debt over next 6-12 months

Reuters





DOHA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Qatar'sCommercial Bank plans to raise $600-700 million in debt over the next six to 12 months, the bank's chief executive officer Joseph Abraham said on Tuesday.

Abraham said the bank, the country's third-largest lender by assets, would look into dollar and euro bonds to raise the debt.

The bank has previously expressed interest in a variety of funding sources, including Kangaroo bonds, as well as Taiwanese and Japanese bonds.

Commercial Bank has since looked to sell its 40 percent stake in Abu Dhabi-listed United Arab Bank .