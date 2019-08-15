Quantcast

Qatar says economic growth to accelerate in 2019-2020

By Reuters

Reuters


DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's economic growth will accelerate over the next two years amid expectations of stable oil prices and continued strong exports, the central bank said on Thursday.

Qatar, a major gas exporter, saw its economy grow 1.4% in 2018, down from 1.6% in 2017, government data showed.

"Although real GDP growth was somewhat slower than the preceding year, the economic outlook for 2019 remains positive," Qatar Central Bank said in its 2018 report.

Citing data from the Planning and Statistics Authority, the central bank said real gross domestic product was likely to grow at an average rate of 2.8% between 2018-2020.

The budget surplus will fall to 4.35 billion riyals ($1.20 billion) in 2019, from a surplus of 15.1 billion riyals in 2018, as spending on major projects will rise by 15%, the bank said.

Qatar's economy has withstood a diplomatic and economic embargo imposed by Gulf neighbours led by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates since the middle of 2017.

The central bank said foreign capital inflows have returned and banking liquidity has improved, while its official reserves returned to pre-embargo level.

"After successfully tackling the economic blockade through liquidity support provided by the government through foreign currency deposits in 2017, there has been a withdrawal of public sector deposit as the liquidity situation turned normal," the central bank said.

Qatar injected about $40 billion into its banking system in the months after the boycott in order to boost liquidity.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar