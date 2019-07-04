Qatar Q1 GDP growth at 0.9% y/y

Reuters
DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Qatar's gross domestic product growth accelerated 0.9% in the first quarter of 2019, the Planning and Statistics Authority said on Thursday.
The Gulf state's GDP showed a decrease of 2.6% quarter-on-quarter.
