Qatar extends gains as global rally lifts most of Gulf

By Maqsood Alam

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, reflecting market optimism that U.S.-China trade tensions could ease and stimulus measures by major economies to counter a possible global economic slowdown.

The United States said it would extend a reprieve that permits China'sHuawei Technologies to buy components from U.S. companies, signalling a slight softening of the trade conflict between the world's two largest economies.

Qatar's index rose 0.9% for the third straight day with the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank increasing 2% and Industries Qatar adding 1.7%.

Qatar's index, down 3.6% in the year-to-date, has steadied since the central bank on Thursday said Qatari economic growth would accelerate over the next two years amid expectations of stable oil prices and continued strong exports.

In Abu Dhabi, the index increased 0.8% after two days of losses. First Abu Dhabi Bank gained 0.7% while Emirates Telecommunication Group was up 1.2%.

But Abu Dhabi's only listed pharmaceutical firm, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) , plunged 9.8% after recalling a single batch of its Laxocodyl suppository over a labelling error.

In Saudi Arabia, the index extended gains from the previous session to close 0.3% higher in a boost mainly from financial stocks. Samba Financial Group rose 2.8% while Riyad Bank added 1.9%.

Arabian Centres jumped as much as 4.3% before closing 0.3% up. The mall operator reported a 180.4% increase in its first-quarter profit to 227 million riyals ($60.53 million), citing lower impairment loss and finance cost.

Saudi Telecom added a further 0.7% to its gain on Monday after saying it was working to terminate a broadcasting agreement with General Sport Authority and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, citing a lack of commercial feasibility for the agreement.

Egypt's blue-chip index also rose 0.8% as most companies traded higher. Alexandria Mineral Oils surged 8.7%, while Orascom Development gained 2.7% after posting a higher second-quarter profit.

But Emaar Misr dropped 1.2% after an Egyptian businessman filed a lawsuit against the developer claiming part of the land at the Marassi project.

Back in the Gulf, Dubai's index , closed roughly flat as losses in the telecom sector outweighed the gains of real estate stocks. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications dropped 1.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA The index was up 0.3% at 8,590 points ABU DHABI The index gained 0.8% to 5,069 points DUBAI The index slid 0.1% to 2,789 points QATAR The index rose 0.9% to 9,895 points EGYPT The index rose 0.8% to 14,428 points BAHRAIN The index was up 0.4% at 1,535 points OMAN The index gained 0.5% to 3,890 points KUWAIT The index added 0.6% to 6,643 points

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)