Qatar central bank says sells 600 million riyals of t-bills

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Qatar central bank sold 600 million riyals ($165 million) of treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month t-bills were sold at 2.07%, 200 million riyals worth of six-month t-bills were sold at 2.22% and 100 million worth of nine-month t-bills were sold at 2.23%.($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

