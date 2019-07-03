Quantcast

Qatar central bank says sells 600 million riyals of t-bills-

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Qatar central bank sold 600 million riyals ($165 million) of treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month t-bills were sold at 2.07%, 200 million riyals worth of six-month t-bills were sold at 2.22% and 100 million worth of nine-month t-bills were sold at 2.23%.($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Qatar central bank sold 600 million riyals ($165 million) of treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month t-bills were sold at 2.07%, 200 million riyals worth of six-month t-bills were sold at 2.22% and 100 million worth of nine-month t-bills were sold at 2.23%.($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar