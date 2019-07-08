QAD Inc. (QADB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

QAD Inc. ( QADB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased QADB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that QADB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.99, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QADB was $30.99, representing a -37.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.40 and a 9.31% increase over the 52 week low of $28.35.

QADB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). QADB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QADB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.