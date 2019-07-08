QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

QAD Inc. ( QADA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased QADA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that QADA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.34, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QADA was $42.34, representing a -31.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.80 and a 10.49% increase over the 52 week low of $38.32.

QADA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). QADA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports QADA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -150.98%, compared to an industry average of 8%.

