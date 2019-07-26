Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

Pzena Investment Management Inc ( PZN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.9, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZN was $7.9, representing a -24.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.48 and a 7.34% increase over the 52 week low of $7.36.

PZN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). PZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.72.

