PYPL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.42, changing hands as low as $101.31 per share. PayPal Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PYPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: PayPal Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PYPL's low point in its 52 week range is $74.66 per share, with $121.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $102.31.

