Quantcast

PVH vs. GIL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors with an interest in Textile - Apparel stocks have likely encountered both PVH (PVH) and Gildan Activewear (GIL). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

PVH has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Gildan Activewear has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that PVH's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PVH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.66, while GIL has a forward P/E of 19.97. We also note that PVH has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GIL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43.

Another notable valuation metric for PVH is its P/B ratio of 1.16. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GIL has a P/B of 4.24.

Based on these metrics and many more, PVH holds a Value grade of B, while GIL has a Value grade of D.

PVH has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than GIL, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PVH is the superior option right now.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PVH Corp. (PVH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PVH , GIL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar