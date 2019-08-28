PVH Corp. (PVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

PVH Corp. ( PVH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that PVH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.81, the dividend yield is .22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PVH was $69.81, representing a -55.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.20 and a 3.56% increase over the 52 week low of $67.41.

PVH is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). PVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.44. Zacks Investment Research reports PVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.55%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.