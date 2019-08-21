Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Putnam Premier Income Trust ( PPT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.25, the dividend yield is 8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPT was $5.25, representing a -1.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.35 and a 15.13% increase over the 52 week low of $4.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDV with an decrease of -5.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PPT at 2.04%.