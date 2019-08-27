Quantcast

Putin says Russia, Turkey agree on additional steps in Syria's Idlib

Reuters


MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan have outlined additional joint measures aimed at rooting out "terrorists" in Syria's Idlib area.

"Together with Turkey's president we have outlined additional joint steps to neutralise the terrorists' nests in Idlib and normalisation of the situation there and in the whole of Syria as a result," Putin told a joint briefing with Erdogan.

Putin, speaking after talks with Erdogan, also said he and the Turkish leader had underlined that Syria should remain a unified country.





