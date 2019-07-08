Quantcast

Putin, Erdogan discuss supply of S400s as deal being implemented - Kremlin

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed by phone on July 6 the supply of Russian S-400 defence systems to Turkey as a deal that is in the process of being implemented, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The United States has said that U.S. sanctions would be triggered when the Russian missile batteries arrive in NATO ally Turkey. The first of the defence systems that Ankara has purchased will arrive in Turkey some time this week, privately-held broadcaster Haberturk reported on Friday.

