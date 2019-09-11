Quantcast

PURE Storage (PSTG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.97, changing hands as high as $18.17 per share. PURE Storage Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: PURE Storage Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PSTG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.675 per share, with $28.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.17.

