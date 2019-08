Pumping the brakes on Tesla while Walmart hits the Target

It's a wild world we're living in! Danny Mac's back with Erique to run down the lates t earnings reports for Walmart WMT , Target TGT and Lowes LOW . Erique then takes a left turn and goes on a Tesla TSLA rampage due to most recent lawsuit with Walmart. In the Battleground Danny aims for a hole in one with Callaway ELY , while Erique reassesses his choice in Disney DIS . It's a brand new conversation HERE on Paper Traders. To get recent Zacks video updates be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions!

