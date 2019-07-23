Pulte full-year forecast disappoints as higher costs weigh

Reuters





By Sanjana Shivdas

July 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc on Tuesday forecast full-year home sales and gross margins below analyst expectations, but remained upbeat about demand for the remainder of 2019.

Shares of the U.S. homebuilder reversed course to trade down 6.7% at $31.22, after the company disclosed its full year forecast on a conference call, overshadowing its quarterly beat for profit and revenue.

Land and labor shortages, as well as expensive building materials, are making it difficult for builders to meet demand for housing, especially in the lower price segment of the market.

Pulte said it expected to sell 22,300 to 22,800 homes this year, compared with estimates of 22,764 units, according to Refinitiv data.

The company expects an average sales price of between $425,000 to $430,000 for the remainder of the year, and forecast gross margins to be between 23% and 23.3% for 2019, compared to a consensus of 23.9%.

LOWER MORTGAGE RATES BRING BUYERS BACK

CEO Marshall said declining mortgage rates had helped in attracting additional buyers, adding that a strong economy and low unemployment continued to support the demand for new homes.

Mortgage rates have been falling since the Federal Reserve signaled it was pausing its interest rate raising campaign.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to about 3.75% from a peak of 4.94% in November, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

"As we see interest rates come back down along with some stabilization in overall pricing, I think that's helped to bring affordability in a lot of markets back online," Marshall said.

He added that consumer activity remained high as homebuyers returned to the market following a period of softer demand in the back half of 2018.

EASING HOME PRICES, STRONG ORDERS

Pulte's average selling price rose by about 1% to $430,000, a sign that home prices are not appreciating quickly, versus a rise of 9.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose 7.1% to 6,792 units in the quarter, a positive for the current quarter, with Marshall adding that Pulte was seeing an improved level of buyer interest in the first few weeks of July.

In the quarter, Pulte sold 5,589 homes quarter, down from 5,741 a year ago, in line with broader homes sales data which showed U.S. homebuilding falling for a second straight month in June.

The Commerce Department report on Wednesday also showed housing completions at a six-month low, indications that an inventory squeeze that has haunted the market could persist for a while.

Pulte's results dragged U.S. homebuilders lower with D.R. Horton , Lennar Corp , KB Home and Toll Brothers all down between 0.3% and 1.6%.

Pulte's net income fell to $241.0 million, or 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30. Total revenue fell 3% to $2.49 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 83 cents per share on a revenue of $2.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

