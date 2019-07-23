Pulte beats estimates on lower mortgage rates, easing home prices

Reuters





July 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc topped Wall Street estimates for profit in the second quarter as easing home prices and a fall in mortgage interest rates drew more homebuyers back into the market, bolstering orders for new homes.

Shares of the U.S. homebuilder, which mainly sells single-family homes rose 2.6% to $34.35 before the bell, as orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose 7.1% to 6,792 units in the quarter.

Average price for homes sold rose by about 1% to $430,000, a sign that home prices are not appreciating quickly, versus a rise of 9.5% in the year-ago quarter.

He added that consumer activity remained high as homebuyers returned to the market following a period of softer demand in the back half of 2018.

Mortgage rates have been falling since the Federal Reserve signaled it was pausing its interest rate raising campaign.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to about 3.75% from a peak of 4.94% in November, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Pulte sold 5,589 homes in the reported quarter, down from 5,741 a year ago.

U.S. homebuilding fell for a second straight month in June, and a report last week showed housing completions at a six-month low, indications that an inventory squeeze that has haunted the market could persist for a while.

Net income fell to $241.0 million, or 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $324.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3% to $2.49 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 83 cents per share on a revenue of $2.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.