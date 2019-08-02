Quantcast

Puerto Rico House approves Pierluisi as secretary of state

By Reuters

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico'sHouse of Representatives on Friday approved the nomination of Pedro Pierluisi as the U.S. territory's next secretary of state, potentially putting him in line to succeed outgoing Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Rosselló is due to step down at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) after mass protests in July demanded his resignation over offensive text messages and corruption charges against former administration officials.

