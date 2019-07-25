Public Storage's Preferred Series C Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C (Symbol: PSA.PRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2812), with shares changing hands as low as $25.57 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRC was trading at a 3.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 35.76% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C:
In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C (Symbol: PSA.PRC) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.3%.
