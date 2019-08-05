Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2876), with shares changing hands as low as $25.66 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRF was trading at a 3.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.73% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F :
In Monday trading, Public Storage's 6.45% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.6%.
