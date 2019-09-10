Public Storage (PSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Public Storage ( PSA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $254.81, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSA was $254.81, representing a -4.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $266.76 and a 31.42% increase over the 52 week low of $193.89.

PSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). PSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.38. Zacks Investment Research reports PSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.95%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSA as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF ( REZ )

iShares Trust ( ICF )

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF ( SCHH )

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF ( RWR )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 14.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSA at 9.33%.