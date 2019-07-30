Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

Newark, NJ-based Public Service Enterprise Group Inc . PEG or PSEG is a diversified utility holding company. Its operations are mostly located in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic parts of the U.S.





Public Service Enterprise has a solid portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings and significant long-term growth potential.The company has invested substantially to improve the reliability and efficiency of transmission and distribution systems. Public Service Enterprise Group is now working to add renewable generation in its portfolio to lower carbon emission.Investors should note that the second quarter Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 62 cents per share has remained stable over the last 7 days.Coming to the earnings surprise, Public Service Enterprise has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, resulting in a positive average surprise of 4.35%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

We have highlighted some of the key details from the just-released announcement below:

Earnings : Public Service Enterprise surpassed earnings estimate. Operating earnings per share came in at 58 cents, compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents.



Revenue : Revenues of $2,316 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,234 million.



Key Stats : During the reported quarter, electric sales volumes were 9,335 million kilowatt-hours, while gas sales volumes dipped 17% year-over year to 575 million therms.



Guidance : The company reaffirmed its 2019 earnings guidance in the range of $3.15 -$3.35 per share.



Stock Price : It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the fourth quarter earnings beat during the trading session today.



