Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PEG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.39, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEG was $61.39, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.63 and a 24.71% increase over the 52 week low of $49.23.

PEG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). PEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.88. Zacks Investment Research reports PEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.53%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF ( NLR )

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF ( UTES )

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 10.69% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of PEG at 6.75%.