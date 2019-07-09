PTC Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.35, changing hands as low as $88.88 per share. PTC Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PTC's low point in its 52 week range is $76.67 per share, with $107.44 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $89.17.
