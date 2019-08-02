Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Psychemedics Corporation ( PMD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8, the dividend yield is 9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMD was $8, representing a -64.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.31 and a 0% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

PMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ). PMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMD Dividend History page.