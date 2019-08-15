PSX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/19/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of PSX's recent stock price of $97.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Phillips 66 to trade 0.92% lower - all else being equal - when PSX shares open for trading on 8/19/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $78.44 per share, with $121.545 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $97.43.

In Thursday trading, Phillips 66 shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

