Quantcast

Prudential to buy online startup Assurance IQ for $2.35 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


Sept 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc has agreed to acquire online startup Assurance IQ Inc for $2.35 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing executives of the U.S. insurer.

Prudential would provide up to $1.15 billion in additional cash and equity if Assurance meets certain growth objectives, the WSJ reported

Assurance sells health, life, Medigap, home, and auto policies online and offers products from more than 20 providers, not including Prudential.

Prudential and Assurance were not immediately available for comment.





This article appears in: Stocks , Insurance , Politics
Referenced Symbols: PRU ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?