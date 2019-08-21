Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.397 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PUK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.78% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PUK was $34.27, representing a -28.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.63 and a 2.87% increase over the 52 week low of $33.32.

PUK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and MetLife, Inc. ( MET ). Zacks Investment Research reports PUK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.72%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PUK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.