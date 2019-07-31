Quantcast

Prudential profit misses mark on weaker individual life, annuities units

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc fell short of analyst estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its U.S. individual life insurance and annuities businesses.

Prudential's U.S. individual life insurance segment reported an adjusted operating loss of $135 million, compared to operating income of $43 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income at its annuity segment fell 9% to $462 million.

PGIM, the company's asset management arm, posted a 4% rise in adjusted operating income to $264 million from a year earlier.

The international insurance business recorded a 8.3% rise in adjusted operating income to $849 million, partly due to growth in Brazil.

Prudential's adjusted operating income rose to $1.31 billion, or $3.14 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.30 billion, or $3.01 per share, a year earlier.

But analysts on average had expected a profit of $3.23 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Insurance , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: PRU


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar