Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Prudential Financial, Inc. ( PRU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PRU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.09, the dividend yield is 4.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRU was $80.09, representing a -24.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.64 and a 5.93% increase over the 52 week low of $75.61.

PRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). PRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.82. Zacks Investment Research reports PRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.81%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRU as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF ( IAK )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R ( RWW )

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF ( RPV )

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF ( SPVM )

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF ( ESGS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 9.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRU at 5.21%.