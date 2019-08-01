PRU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.10, changing hands as low as $92.75 per share. Prudential Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRU's low point in its 52 week range is $75.6094 per share, with $106.64 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $92.81.
