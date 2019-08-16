Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ( PROV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PROV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PROV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.35, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PROV was $20.35, representing a -6.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.81 and a 38.72% increase over the 52 week low of $14.67.

PROV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). PROV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58.

