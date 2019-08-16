Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Protective Insurance Corporation ( PTVCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PTVCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PTVCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.32, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVCB was $16.32, representing a -32.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.10 and a 3.62% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

PTVCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). PTVCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.18.

