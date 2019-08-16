Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Protective Insurance Corporation ( PTVCA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PTVCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PTVCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.4, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVCA was $16.4, representing a -30.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.60 and a 8.97% increase over the 52 week low of $15.05.

PTVCA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). PTVCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.18.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTVCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.