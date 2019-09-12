Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ( PB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.71, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PB was $69.71, representing a -7.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.36 and a 22.28% increase over the 52 week low of $57.01.

PB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73. Zacks Investment Research reports PB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.73%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.