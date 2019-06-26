Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Prospect Capital Corporation ( PSEC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.5, the dividend yield is 11.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $6.5, representing a -14.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.60 and a 14.04% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.86%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.86%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSEC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF ( BIZD )

ProShares Trust ( PEX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an increase of 4.73% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of PSEC at 6.39%.