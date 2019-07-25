ProSight Global prices downsized IPO at $14, well below the range

ProSight Global, a specialty property & casualty insurer backed by Goldman Sachs and TPG, raised $110 million by offering 7.9 million shares (45% secondary) at $14, well below the range of $16 to $18. The company originally planned to offer 8.8 million shares (60% secondary). ProSight Global plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PROS. Goldman Sachs, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as lead managers on the deal.
