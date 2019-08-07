Quantcast

ProSieben Q2 revenues ahead 4% as growth areas offset TV ad slide

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media reported a 4% rise in second-quarter revenue as growth at its content and e-commerce divisions offset a slide in advertising at its core TV franchise.

ProSieben said adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 18%, as expected, as it invested in new productions to freshen its slate of local programming.

"These investments are now reflected in adjusted EBITDA - a planned and conscious decision to invest in the future of ProSiebenSat.1," CEO Max Conze said in a statement.

The Munich-based company confirmed its guidance for the full year, with an EBITDA margin goal of 22-25% and a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenues.

Conze, hired a year ago after a series of earnings misses, has sought to recast ProSieben as a digital media and commerce player capable of withstanding the viewing revolution wrought by streaming services like Netflix .

In June, ProSieben launched its own streaming venture with Discovery Inc , called Joyn, which has attracted 3.8 million active users across all devices and counts 2.4 million installed apps.

TV ad revenues declined by 3% in the second quarter, even as ProSieben reported its best audience share in four years thanks to hit shows including "The Masked Singer".

That was more than offset by a 28% gain in revenues at production unit Red Arrow Studios, an increase of 18% percent at e-commerce division Nucom, and a 26% rise in digital and smart advertising, ProSieben said.





