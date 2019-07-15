ProPetro Holding Corp Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.57, changing hands as low as $18.02 per share. ProPetro Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PUMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PUMP's low point in its 52 week range is $11.2713 per share, with $25.38 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.55.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »