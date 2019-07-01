Property investment firm Raven buys back Woodford stake

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Raven Property Group has bought back Woodford Investment Management's 12% stake in the firm, it said on Monday.

Raven has bought 72.14 million shares previously owned by Woodford, representing all of Woodford's stake, at a price of 36 pence per share, it said in a statement. The price is a slight discount to Friday's close, when Raven shares hit their lowest level since September 2016.

Woodford suspended its main fund on June 3 and has been selling some of its assets to raise cash. A review of the fund's status is due on Monday.

Raven also said it would buy back between 17 and 34 million shares from Invesco Asset Management.