Quantcast

Property investment firm Raven buys back Woodford stake

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Raven Property Group has bought back Woodford Investment Management's 12% stake in the firm, it said on Monday.

Raven has bought 72.14 million shares previously owned by Woodford, representing all of Woodford's stake, at a price of 36 pence per share, it said in a statement. The price is a slight discount to Friday's close, when Raven shares hit their lowest level since September 2016.

Woodford suspended its main fund on June 3 and has been selling some of its assets to raise cash. A review of the fund's status is due on Monday.

Raven also said it would buy back between 17 and 34 million shares from Invesco Asset Management.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar