Prologis to buy IPT for $3.99 bln

July 15 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc said on Monday it would buy Black Creek Group'sIndustrial Property Trust Inc (IPT), a portfolio of U.S. industrial properties, in a deal valued at $3.99 billion in cash.

The deal is expected to close around late this year or early next year.

