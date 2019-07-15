Quantcast

Prologis to buy IPT for $3.99 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


July 15 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc said on Monday it would buy Black Creek Group'sIndustrial Property Trust Inc (IPT), a portfolio of U.S. industrial properties, in a deal valued at $3.99 billion in cash.

The deal is expected to close around late this year or early next year.

