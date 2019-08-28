Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Progress Software Corporation ( PRGS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.52, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGS was $37.52, representing a -21.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.60 and a 24.12% increase over the 52 week low of $30.23.

PRGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). PRGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.41%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRGS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.